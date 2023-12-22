"My beloved inner child," says 'Raees' actor Mahira Khan as she shares throwback picture from her childhood days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who recently celebrated her birthday, shared her childhood picture on a special day and mentioned, "My beloved inner child".

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture when she was just a cute little girl. She can be seen wearing a frock.

Along with the picture, she wrote a lengthy note, "My beloved inner child,You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here. I'm sorry I didn't take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe."

She added how as a child she used to dream a lot and believe in fulfilling them. "You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings."

Mahira added that she is "grateful" to her inner child and said that she will make sure to take care of it.

"I'm grateful for you all the time. I'll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry.. and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy. You were and will always be enough," she added.

She concluded the post with, "Now go wrap Nani's sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don't forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech! It's our birthday goddammit!"

Mahira Khan got married to her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim this year. Reportedly, this was her second marriage. Back in 2007, she was married to Ali Askari and they had a son in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim have been going around and now the actor has tied the knot with the love of her life.

In one of her posts on Instagram, she wrote about her bonding with her son and also about her past relationship.

While sharing the picture with her baby boy, she wrote in the caption, "Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it."

"We are nothing without the people who have stood by us - you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah," she added."

"As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah," she concluded the post.

On the work front, she was seen in a number of Pakistani movies and shows including 'Bol', 'Bin Roye', 'Manto', among others. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees' in 2017. Among her most successful shows was 'Humsafar' also featuring Fawad Khan.

