"My bes fwend": Selena Gomez shares pics with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Los Angeles [US], February 13 : Selena Gomez adores cuddling up with her boyfriend and took to social media to express her love for her boyfriend Benny Blanco People magazine reported.

Gomez shared pictures of herself with Benny in her Instagram post on Monday.

"My bes fwend," she captioned the post.

In response Blanco replied, "Das my bes fwend."

The first photo shows Gomez, dressed in identical sweatpants, hugging the DJ from behind while he makes fresh meatballs.

The second shot shows more PDA, with the Rare Beauty founder sitting on Blanco's lap, wrapping his arm around her chest and planting a kiss on her shoulder. Gomez wears a low-cut metallic nude dress and a black coat, while Blanco complements in a nude suit.

The following two photographs highlight the couple's humorous side, with one showing Gomez sticking her tongue out and her beau mid-sentence, and the other a more candid shot of the two of them in the kitchen.

On Sunday, Gomez uploaded a photo of herself and Blanco cuddling up against a red velvet sofa.

The lovely moment was followed by a selfie of the singer with her close friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in the same location. The BFFs matched in white tops in the snap, with Peltz, 29, pouting with a red cup and the Only Murders in the Building actress smiling gently.

Peltz revealed to People earlier this month that she was a fan of Blanco during an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of her directorial debut, Lola.

She revealed that she and her husband Brooklyn Beckham went on double dates with the couple, adding, "Benny is so incredible. We love him so, so much. And he is also an incredible cook. Brooklyn and him love to cook and Selena and I were like, 'Wow, we really won this.' "

Gomez and Blanco were last seen together at the Golden Globes in early January when the actress shared photos of them getting close backstage on her feed and stories.

"I won," she captioned a story post jokingly.

On January 5, a source informed People that Gomez is super happy and present with her new boyfriend.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," the source told People. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

"Everyone is so happy that she's happy," the insider added.

The "Calm Down" singer publicly acknowledged the couple's romance in December.

