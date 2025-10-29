"My best friend, my greatest strength": Siddharth pens adorable birthday wish for wife Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Marking his wife and actor Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday, Siddharth penned a love-filled message on social media.

"My love was born today (red heart emoji). In every second of every day I feel you in my being.

Wherever I go you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength I am because you make me want to be.Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life.Thank you for the strength, my Queen,

Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife.Happy Birthday Adu.I love you," he wrote.

The highlight of the post was a string of romantic pictures of the star couple.

Reacting to the heartwarming birthday wish, Aditi commented, "My Siddhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bestest! (red heart emojis) Come back soon."

The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot last year in the presence of close family and friends.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi will soon be seen in a web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Imtiaz Ali took on the role of creator, writer, and showrunner, as he recently announced the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor