"My bestest friend, My God...": Sussanne Khan remembers mother Zarine Khan, pens emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan is reeling from the loss of her mother and former actress Zarine Khan.

A day after the demise of Zarine, Sussanne penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering her mother as her "bestest friend, God and life."

In her post, she talked about how Zarine taught her family members to live life with the epitome of grace and love.

"My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne grieved.

She also shared a heartwarming video with her mother, where the two can be seen sharing a loving embrace and exchanging affectionate kisses.

Check out here

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQzbzE2kiom/?hl=en

Zarine Khan, who breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81, is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and their four children, Sussanne, Simone, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

Farah Ali Khan also posted a moving tribute on Instagram, remembering her mother as her soul mate and a guiding presence in their lives.

She wrote, "Aaj jaane ki zid na karo. Yuhi pahloon mein baithe raho .......To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. You will be missed because no one can ever be like you. Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and i will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again. Rest in peace my darling Mamma," she posted on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQzkVcoAifD/?hl=en

Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year. She is remembered fondly for her grace, warmth, and the love she shared with her family and friends.

