My 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' journey was short but memorable: Adnaan Shaikh on his brief stint in the show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Adnaan Shaikh was recently evicted from the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3,' hosted by Anil Kapoor.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he shared his experiences and thoughts about his time on the show.

Reflecting on his brief stint in the 'Bigg Boss' house, Adnaan said, "It was a blast. My journey was short, but it was memorable, and I managed to carve out a place in people's hearts."

Addressing the issue of sharing news from outside the house, Adnaan shared, "Yes, I was the only one who got scolded, and it was my mistake. I accepted it and apologised. I got carried away; I had many friends there. I'm human; mistakes happen. But I wasn't the only one discussing what was happening outside. Everyone was talking about it, but I was the only one who got scolded."

When asked about his fellow contestant Kataria, Adnaan shared, "He is a good person. He is not a good friend. I mean, at one point that I observed, the scene with Armaan, I mentioned that he could have handled the situation more calmly there. If I were there, I wouldn't have let things escalate. Armaan wouldn't have dared to raise his hand. I felt that there was a mistake in that instance. But as a person, Kataria is very sweet, very good."

Discussing his anger issues, Adnaan explained, "To be honest, if you ask people who know me personally, this is not even 20 per cent of who I am. I did what I had in mind. I controlled my anger. I wasn't even 20% angry. I exercised a lot of control over my words and actions. And I feel very proud of this because I did it."

Speaking about who he wants to win 'Bigg Boss OTT 3,' Adnaan shared, "If you are asking who will win, then I think Sana Makbul, Vishal, or Naezy. One of these three will win. And if you ask me who I want to win, I would say Naezy or Vishal."

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema.

