"My biggest achievement is...": Karan Johar posts heartfelt birthday wish for twins Yash and Roohi

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar's birthday, who turned eight years old on Friday.

Karan took to his social media to share an adorable birthday wish for his children, accompanied by heartwarming pictures of himself with them.

In his heartfelt note, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director reflected on the joy of fatherhood, writing, "My biggest achievement is one of being a father..."

He also shared a touching explanation of why he named his children after his late parents, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar.

Karan Johar wrote, "I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name, an emotion must continue... They are my world!!!"

Karan concluded his message writing, "Happy birthday Roohi and Yash... My biggest prayer for you both is to be kind always."

Celebrities including Farah Khan, Kajol, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, also shared their birthday wishes for the twins.

Karan Johar became a father to Yash and Roohi in February 2017 via surrogacy. He named his son Yash after his late father, a renowned filmmaker, and chose the name Roohi as an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.

