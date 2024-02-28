"My biggest dream has come true": Usha Uthup shares her experience of being at Dilli Durbar 2024

New Delhi [India], February 28 : Veteran singer Usha Uthup shared her experience of being part of the Dilli Durbar 2024 event held at Gandhi Darshan Park and Museum, Rajghat.

She said, "My biggest dream has come trueto be at Dilli Durbar. I am excited and one of my biggest dreams is to be with Shubha Mudgal on the same stage came true during this event. This is such a wonderful platform and then it is at Rajghat, so I am feeling great."

The three-day celebration that was held from February 23 to February 25 brought together different performances from many faiths to highlight India's rich spiritual legacy and the notion of unity in diversity. This event represents the overarching goal of creating a unified community in which many spiritual and cultural traditions coexist together.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Hari Om Hari' hitmaker said, "I got to know about it yesterday...it was a fantastic feeling, I still can't believe it is true. I'm grateful to God, I'm grateful to the govt and our country. I have been singing for the last 54 years and it feels so good when we get recognised...I want to thank my family, friends, musicians, technicians and the media..."

Dilli Durbar 2024 was attended by dignitaries and eminent personalities like Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Padma Shri Hans Raj Hans, and veteran singer Shubha Mudgal, among others.

Talking about Usha Uthup, she was honoured with Padma Bhushan. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling' among others.

Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry.

Usha has also acted in a few films.

