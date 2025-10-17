"My body was in such pain..": Jacob Elordi on how he prepared for his role 'Frankenstein'

Washington DC [US], October 17 : Actor Jacob Elordi opened up about how he took his "suffering" while filming an earlier project to help him prepare for his role as Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor described his "grueling" experience shooting Prime Video's The Narrow Road to the Deep North shortly before Frankenstein, during which he lost a substantial amount of weight for the World War II miniseries.

"My brain was kind of all over the place," Elordi recalled. "I had these moments of great anguish at around 3 a.m. I'd wake, and my body was in such pain."

However, he was actually able to use his exhaustion, both mentally and physically, to help prepare himself to take on the complex creature. "I just realised that it was a blessing with Frankenstein coming up, because I could articulate these feelings, this suffering," he added as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He also shared that the film came at the right time as he had been struggling with his purpose as an actor and "the unbearable weight of being."

"At that time in my life, I really wanted to hide," he admitted. "I really wanted to go away for a while. I was desperate to find some kind of normalcy and rebuild the way that I acted and how I approached making movies. And when the film came along, I remember being like, 'Ugh, I really wanted to go away right now.' And I realised immediately the Creature was where I was supposed to go away to. I was supposed to go into that mask of freedom," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the gruelling makeup process to transform into Frankenstein each day throughout filming, he said that he was actually "liberated in this makeup."

"I didn't have to be this version of myself anymore," Elordi added. "In those six months, I completely rebuilt myself. And I came out of this film with a whole new skin," as quoted by the outlet.

Frankenstein, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, is set to be released on November 7 on Netflix. It was based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

