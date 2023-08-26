“My career’s best opening”: Ayushmann Khurrana overwhelmed with ‘Dream Girl 2’ response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine after delivering his "career-best opening" with ‘Dream Girl 2’.

The first Dream Girl film collected Rs 10.05 crore on opening day.

A thrilled Ayushmann said in a statement “It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that Dream Girl 2 has got at the box office.”

He added, “As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters.”

Ayushmann hopes ‘Dream Girl 2’ will continue to win people’s hearts in the days to come.

“I hope the film continues to get a lot of love in the days to come. I’m delighted that people have also loved my performance. To experience a feeling like this is always special. For an actor, there is no greater joy than being loved for your work,” the actor continued.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann thanked the audience for their love and support.

He wrote, “Thank you for giving me my life’s biggest opening.”

As per a trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Dream Girl 2’ raked in Rs 10.69 crore on Friday in India.

He wrote, “#TheKeralaStory #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke #SatyaPremKiKatha #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #Gadar2 #OMG2 Now the enthusiastic start of #DreamGirl2 has helped in the REVIVAL of #Bollywood. #DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards… Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back… YES, #Bollywood is back with a bang!”

Like ‘OMG 2’, Gadar 2’ have faced tough competition at the box office but ‘Dream Girl 2’ made its smooth way.

In the film, Ayushmann is seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

