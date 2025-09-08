My Character Is Complex and Ambitious, Willing to Bend the Rules,” Says Karanvir Sharma on The Trial Season 2

Karanvir Sharma has steadily built a reputation as a versatile performer, seamlessly moving across films, television, and OTT. Now, he steps into an impactful new role in the much-awaited second season of Kajol’s legal drama, The Trial. Marking his entry this season, Karanvir is set to go head-to-head with Kajol in a gripping courtroom battle. To prepare for the role, the actor immersed himself in the world of law, shadowing practicing lawyers in the city to pick up on their quirks, body language, and unique mannerisms.

“Once you are in the scene, you should be fully invested. Always listen to the characters, observe their movements, and respond to them—it makes your performance more authentic,” Karanvir shared. Speaking about his character, Param, he added: “Param is complex and ambitious. He knows what he wants and how to achieve it, even if it means bending the rules. He may not always do the right thing in the right way, but he is determined to stand out in a crowd.”The Trial Season 2 premieres on 19th September 2025.