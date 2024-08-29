My Character Is Someone Who Has Long Aspired To Enlist in the Military”: Varun Sood Shares Insights About His Character in Naam Namak Nishan

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered its highly anticipated drama series about brotherhood and patriotism, Naam Namak Nishan. Set against the backdrop of the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, this aspirational tale – about the making of army officers – chronicles the journey of young cadets from across the country. Naam Namak Nishan pays homage to the courage, dedication, honour, and valor of the Indian Armed Forces, who overcome their divides of race, class, caste, and creed, with the primary objective of serving the motherland. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series is brought to life by a talented cast, including Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia in pivotal roles.

Varun Sood, who essays the role of Yuvraj Singh Chauhan, an army brat, shared insights about his character in the series. He said, “My character is someone who has long aspired to enlist in the military. He is shaped by a disciplined upbringing within a strict family environment. Yuvraj has a rigid personality; he knows how to comprehend emotions. He considers himself as the only right person and fails to comprehend others' opinions. But this stubborn perspective gradually changes after he joins OTA, where he meets people from diverse backgrounds.”