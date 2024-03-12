"My children ruined my career": Lily Allen talks about motherhood, her kids

Washington [US], March 12 : English singer-songwriter and actor Lily Allen talked about parenthood and how the upbringing of her kids affected her career, reported People.

"My children ruined my career," Allen, 38, said while laughing on the Radio Times Podcast to host Kelly-Anne Taylor and presenter Miquita Oliver.

"I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it," she jokingly added.

"It annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't," continued Allen, who married Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 2020.

"Some people choose their career over their children, and that's their prerogative. But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I'm not willing to, you know, repeat on mine."

"So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I'm glad that I have done that because I think they're pretty well-rounded people," she continued. "Fingers f-ing crossed."

Allen shares daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper. The star married Cooper in 2011 but divorced in 2018.

According to People, Allen also announced the launch of a new podcast with pal Oliver, 39. Titled Miss Me?, the show will be available on BBC Sounds from Thursday.

"MISS ME?" Podcast Coming this Thursday! And if you can't wait till then there's a teaser on BBCSOUNDS now," Allen wrote in her Instagram caption alongside a poster and teaser of the show.

In the first snap, Oliver placed her hand on top of Allen's shoulder while looking at the camera, while the "Smile" singer looked to the side.

"Come thruuuuuuuu....@lilyallen is my friend from birth," Oliver added in her caption as she shared the post on her Instagram page. "This is a podcast about friendship. And the extraordinary and ordinary of all of our lives..... MISS ME...? First episode drops Thursday on @bbcsounds or WHEREVER YOU WANT...," reported People.

