"My daughters married two great guys": Stephen Baldwin lauds Justin Bieber, Aronow

Washington [US], July 5 : Singer Justin Bieber has received a thumbs up from his father-in-law, actor Stephen Baldwin.

According to People, the 59-year-old, who is Hailey Bieber's father, recently spoke about his two sons-in-law during an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show on June 25. He shared how both of his daughters, Hailey and Alaia, are married to "great guys."

"I'm blessed that my two daughters married two great guys," Stephen said, referring to Justin, 31, and Aronow. Stephen went on to praise his daughters, saying they have always been kind and caring.

"They're the kind of kids that, if I ever struggled, would bless me beyond measure," he said.

The actor also spoke about his daughter Hailey's recent success with her beauty brand, Rhode, which was sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, according to People.

Calling her "super smart," Stephen said Hailey always wanted her brand to be something meaningful, not just another product line.

"She actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in cosmetics a couple of years ago but didn't," he explained. "She wanted the product for her company to be something that wasn't just B.S."

Stephen has long shown support for Justin and Hailey's relationship. The couple got married in 2018 and had a second wedding ceremony in 2019. At the time, Stephen described Justin as "quite a family man," according to People.

Last May, when Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting their first child, Stephen shared his excitement on Instagram with a sweet post from their maternity shoot. "Love you guys. Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let's get ready to have some fun, y'all," he wrote.

