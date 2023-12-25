"My definition of love...": Athiya wishes her parents Suniel, Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary today. The couple has been receiving wishes but the most special one is here, the duo's daughter Athiya Shetty wished her parents in the cutest way.

Taking to Instagram story, Athiya shared an adorable picture of her parents.

One of the pictures, she captioned, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO MY DEFINITION OF LOVE, TRUST, AND FRIENDSHIP."

She also shared a throwback picture of Suniel and Mana from their wedding, where the couple can be seen exchanging their rings.

Suniel Shetty on Monday penned a special note for his wife Mana on 41st wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared an adorable picture of himself with wife and captioned it, "Happy happy anniversary wifey ... locked , knotted, tangled and tied to each other for 41 years now...you will forever my always !! "

Re-sharing the post of his father, Ahaan Shetty wrote, "Happy Anniversary," with a heart emoji.

After a long courtship, Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, and welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Welcome' was released in the year 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, late actor Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

The film was declared a blockbuster and is considered among the funniest Bollywood films.

'Welcome' was followed by a sequel 'Welcome Back', which starred John Abraham and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on '20th December 2024'.

