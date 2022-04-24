'My dream-come-true moment': Debattama Saha on shooting at Shrinathji temple

Mumbai, April 24 'Mithai' actress Debattama Saha feels shooting for the show at Shrinathji temple, Mathura was like a dream coming true for her.

As she shares: "It was a dream come true moment when I got a chance to shoot at the Shrinathji Temple for Mithai. When I was a kid, my father used to narrate the stories of Lord Krishna and a few stories were related to the Shrinathji Temple in Mathura. After listening to all his tales, I was very curious to visit every place related to Krishna Ji and Shrinathji Temple was one of them."

'Mithai' is a story of a sweet maker, Mithai (played by Debattama) based in Mathura who wants to preserve the legacy of Aloo Jalebis that she has inherited from her father. Because of the entire storyline, the actress got an opportunity to fulfil her longtime wish of visiting the temple.

"I couldn't get a chance to visit the temple earlier, I am thankful to the entire Mithai team that they gave me a chance to shoot inside the temple. I feel I have started this new journey with the blessings of Krishna ji, which makes me feel very good. I hope everyone keeps showering me with their love and blessings," she adds.

'Mithai' airs on Zee TV.

