"My dream is to bring back everyone who has died": Sarah M Gellar hopes for original cast revival in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Washington DC [US], June 24 : Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has expressed hope for a serious revival of original characters in the upcoming reboot of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' reported Variety.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, as quoted by Variety, Gellar, who played the titular vampire-slaying heroine in the original 1997 series, said she expects the original 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' characters to rise from the dead in the forthcoming reboot.

Sarah J Gellar said, "It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, it was unveiled in February that Hulu was nearing a pilot order for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series.

A few months later, in May, Ryan Kiera Armstrong was officially named series lead. It was also revealed that Gellar will star in the pilot and then continue in a recurring role as Buffy.

"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room," Gellar said of Armstrong's casting.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers on the reboot, Variety reported. Chloe Zhao will direct the pilot and also serve as executive producer.

Gellar will also executive produce alongside Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce under the Suite B banner, while Dolly Parton will executive produce under Sandollar.

