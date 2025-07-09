“My Dream to Be a Star Keeps Me Going”: Actor Sachin Sharma on His Journey

In a world where stardom often seems like a distant dream, Suman Indori actor Sachin Sharma is one of the many talents who continues to chase it with unwavering passion and determination. Currently carving his path in the entertainment industry, Sachin opens up about the constant hustle that defines an actor’s life, the evolving landscape of digital platforms, and the joy he finds in portraying new characters.

“The acting profession is a constant hustle—at least until you become a big name or a star,” Sachin reflects honestly. “What changes along the way is the quality of opportunities. But the grind, that stays.”

Having worked across mediums and characters, Sachin believes that with each new role comes a fresh set of challenges. But rather than being overwhelmed, he finds joy in overcoming them. “There are certain challenges with every new character you do, but it’s fun to crack that,” he shares. “When you truly love your work, even the toughest parts become enjoyable.”

Sachin’s motivation stems from his dreams—dreams that are both artistic and aspirational. “My dreams always keep me inspired. I dream to be a star, but more importantly, I dream to be a good actor,” he says with conviction. For him, success is not just about fame, but about earning respect for his craft.

Like many contemporary actors, Sachin credits social media as a transformative tool in his career. “Till now, I’ve always received good feedback on social media, and honestly, it makes me feel happy,” he says. “And even if I received criticism, I would have taken it positively and worked on myself. That’s the beauty of this space—it gives you real-time connection and direction.”

He calls social media a complete game changer that offers not just visibility, but also validation and learning. “It’s like your performance is being reviewed live by the audience. That’s powerful.”

Sachin is particularly enthusiastic about the evolution of content platforms in recent years. With OTT, short-form content, and now even vertical storytelling gaining popularity, the scope for actors has widened significantly.

“I do agree that with so many platforms, opportunities have definitely expanded for actors. There’s so much to do,” he explains. “The introduction of the ‘vertical medium’ is also a new and exciting development. As actors, we now have several avenues to showcase our talent, and that’s thrilling.”

With his heart full of ambition and his eyes set on growth, Sachin Sharma continues to strive—one role, one audition, and one dream at a time. As he sums it up, “I’m just grateful to be doing what I love. The hustle is real, but so is the joy.”