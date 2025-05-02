My Effort Is Always to Show My Real Side to the Audience: Ashita Dhawan

Ashita Dhawan, who has been a part of shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Krishna Mohini, and Mera Balam Thanedaar, to name a few, and is currently seen in Prem Leela on Dangal, says that as a celebrity, her first priority is to be as authentic as possible for her fans and audience.

She said, “As a public figure, you have a responsibility towards people because they look up to you. So, my effort is always to show my real side to the audience, to be authentic, and to inspire them with who I am.”

“Many people have told me that I’m always happy and smiling, and they love the positive energy I share. It makes me feel good that the vibe I’m putting out there is something people are connecting with. They relate to it, and some even want to be like me, which is really fulfilling. So, this is the responsibility we have as role models — to influence our audience and make an impact in their lives. I choose happiness, and I always show that. People connect with my happiness, and that’s why they love me for it,” she added.

When asked about one thing she would never do in public, she said, “Apart from changing clothes, there’s nothing I would avoid doing in front of the public. Whether it’s opening up to people, having a conversation, cracking jokes, or just being myself, I’m comfortable with it all.”

“The one thing I would never do in front of the public is pretend to be someone I’m not,” she added.

Ashita also enjoys the privileges that come with being a celebrity. She said, “When you are a public figure, like a celebrity, you get certain privileges. And I don’t feel ashamed about enjoying those privileges. We work hard, and because of that, people like us. So if we get some perks in return, that’s completely fine. For example, when I was coming from Guwahati recently, because I’m a celebrity, I got an extra 2 kg allowance for my luggage. It’s a small perk, but I really enjoy it.”

“Also, when visiting temples, sometimes the priest or workers recognize you, and you get special treatment. So, why not? I’ve worked hard for these perks, just like everyone else, and if we get some benefits, there’s nothing wrong with that — as long as we stay within limits,” she concluded.