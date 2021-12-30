"My entire vibration that I exude, changes with the new character that I get into" : Ranveer Singh

From Sultan Alauddin Khilji to Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh left no stones unturned in his characters, when it comes to acting the actor proves that he is the most versatile actor in the industry, to own the role Ranveer gets into the reel character even in real life.

Speaking on the same, Ranveer told in an interview that he keeps his wife Deepika teasing that she will never get bored of him as he keeps changing every 6 to 8 months, he said "My entire vibration that I exude, changes with the new character that I get into. My wife Deepika is very patient with me. She does lovingly complain that she gets to see a new human being every 6-8 months. I joke with her back that variety is the spice of life, at least she isn't getting bored with the same kind of person." He further added, "There's a certain core about me that she is privy to. I layer out different layers as I get into different characters, but she understands this. My diet, body language, temperament, responses - all change. Sometimes I feel I am still finding out who I am."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has just now appeared in the movie "83" which is based on the historic victory of India in the World Cup 1983.