My eyelashes actually got burned off: Imran Khan posts throwback pictures from his film 'Luck'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : Actor Imran Khan, on Wednesday, shared throwback pictures from his 2009's film 'Luck'.

Imran posted several photos on Instagram and wrote, "Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna."

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor, who quit acting years ago, recently raised speculations around his Bollywood comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Imran shared a screenshot of a post he wrote on Threads which reads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” A fan joked that they wanted ‘Luck 2’.

Imran is not very active on social media and his latest post has raised fans’ excitement about his acting comeback.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s all thanks to his charming looks.

After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to an 8-year-old daughter Imara.

