“My Family Couldn’t See Kriti in Mukti”: Kriti Sanon on Her Biggest Validation

Basking in the success of Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon finds herself at a defining moment in her career, one shaped by quiet confidence, creative courage, and a consistent desire to move beyond the expected. Over the years, her journey has been marked not by safe choices but by an eagerness to step into roles that challenge her emotionally and artistically, allowing her to evolve with every performance.

Today, Kriti’s growth as an actor reflects a deeper understanding of craft, one that values honesty over comfort and instinct over formula. Each film has become an opportunity to shed familiarity and explore new emotional terrains, reinforcing her belief that reinvention is essential to longevity.

One of the most meaningful affirmations of this growth came not from critics or box office numbers, but from home. Speaking about a deeply personal moment after her family watched the film, Kriti shares, “When Nupur watched the film, she even posted about it and told me the same thing personally. It’s really special when your family says they couldn’t see you in the character, because they’re the ones who know you inside out. They know every expression, every reaction of mine as Kriti. So if they couldn’t see me at all, that’s very rare.”

For Kriti, this response carried particular weight. “As actors, we do put parts of ourselves into our characters, so hearing that meant a lot to me. We have completely honest reviews at home after every film, and I genuinely value that. So when she said this, it felt like a big validation,” she adds.

With a filmography that reflects both courage and conviction, Kriti Sanon continues to chart a path defined by substance rather than safety. As she looks ahead to Cocktail 2, her journey stands as a testament to the power of trusting one’s instincts, and embracing growth, one role at a time.