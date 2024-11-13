"My father and Bhatt Saab are no different...": Anupam Kher on his bond with Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, is celebrating 40 glorious years in the industry. He made his debut in the 1984 film 'Saaransh', directed by the legendary Mahesh Bhatt.

This bond between the two is not just of a mentor and his student but of a deep, meaningful friendship that has lasted for decades.

While speaking to ANI, Kher opened up about the special "Guru-Chela" relationship he shares with Mahesh Bhatt and shared some funny and touching moments from their long friendship.

Anupam Kher recalled a time when his father used to call him from Shimla, and shared that his father and Bhatt Saab were "no different."

"My father and Bhatt Saab are no different. He would call from Shimla asking for money, and I would send him some. But then he would ask for more. I didn't like it because those were long calls. In the end, he would always ask when I was sending more money. One day, I told him, Papa, if you keep calling and asking for money, I won't send it.' After that, my father came up with a new plan. He would say, 'Beta, what I am not saying, you can hear it, right?" Kher said.

"Now Bhatt Saab has set up his office here in this building with Vikram Bhatt. Every time he passes by, he sees my car, and there is a hidden question: 'When will you give the Guru Dakshina (gift)'. The joy I feel when I give him Guru Dakshina is unmatched," he added.

The two have shared many light-hearted moments over the years. Anupam recalled one such incident when he gave Bhatt Saab "Guru Dakshina" in an envelope, and Mahesh responded in his unique way.

"A few days ago, I gave him money in an envelope, and he, with his back turned, said, 'Keep it there.' When I asked him how much, he said, '25' - and I knew he had figured it out," he laughed.

Mahesh Bhatt, in his funny way, responded, "Wazan se samajh ajata hain."

Meanwhile, Kher is currently receiving praise for his role in 'Vijay 69'.

'Vijay 69' tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8.

