"My Father Is Still My Guiding Star”: Alankrita Sahai on Her Emotional Return to Mumbai With Exciting Film Projects

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Alankrita Sahai has officially made Mumbai her home. After spending considerable time in Chandigarh balancing her personal and professional life, the actress has now returned to the city of dreams with a wave of exciting film projects lined up.

Known for her elegance, charm, and versatile performances, Alankrita has always carried an aura of freshness on screen. Her decision to move back to Mumbai full-time comes at a moment when her career is poised to reach new heights.

Talking about this new phase of life, Alankrita shared with a smile:

“Mumbai has always felt like my heartbeat. It’s the city where dreams take shape, and I wanted to be in the middle of all the action again. Chandigarh will always remain close to my heart, but Mumbai is where I belong, and I’m back with full energy and passion for the projects ahead.”

She also added an emotional note, saying:

“The main reason behind my return is my late father, Anup Sahai. He was my real motivation and continues to be my guiding force. I feel his presence everywhere, pushing me to become a bigger star each day.”

Fans can expect to see her in multiple upcoming films, some of which are already in advanced stages of production. Industry insiders reveal that her comeback is not just about signing projects but also about exploring new shades of performance and leaving a deeper mark in Indian cinema.

With her infectious positivity and renewed energy, Alankrita Sahai’s return to Mumbai marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter—one that promises glamour, substance, and stories that will resonate strongly with audiences.