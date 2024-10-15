"My favourites smashing it": Alia praises Varun, Samantha's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Alia Bhatt can't wait to watch Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' after the action-packed series trailer was launched.

The trailer of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has been trending ever since it was released on Tuesday.

A while ago, Alia re-shared the trailer on her Instagram story.

"This looks so good!!! My favourites smashing it Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. @rajanddk can't wait!!!," she captioned the post.

The trailer showcases stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruiting struggling actress and single mother Nadia, aka Honey (Samantha), for a side gig. The pair are thrust into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Varun's character declares, "We fight so there is peace," as he trains her for combat. However, tensions escalate when Bunny and Honey become adversaries after Samantha's character disagrees with one of his decisions.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series is created, produced, and filmed in its respective region, bringing unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their country of origin.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

