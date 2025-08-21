"My fight is for women...," Malayalam actor Rini George stands by her allegations against Congress MLA

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 21 : TV journalist-turned-actor Rini Ann George, who raised allegations of misconduct against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil isaid that her battle is not directed at any individual but is a fight for women.

Her recent statement to media came shortly after the Congress Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress state president resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress on Thursday.

Speaking to the media Rinni said, "My fight is for women, not against any individual. When women come forward, society must acknowledge and understand the truth behind it. Initially, when I spoke out, I was insulted with some names, but later many others also began coming forward with complaints. This is not sponsored by any political party. I am not here to target any individual or organization, because my battle is not personal, it is against the wrong tendencies in society. My concern is about what a political leader should be, not about one person. I do feel sad such issues have arisen. Any decision has to be taken by the movement itself; I have no personal interest in it."

She added, "Resignation, if any, should be based on moral grounds. That individual should also reform. Even now, I still consider him a good friend. But society needs political leaders to walk the straight path. Repeated allegations have come up, and they need to be proven. For me, this is basically a struggle for women, not for any personal gain. If I am right, time will prove it. When such serious allegations with images surface against an important leader, they must be investigated. I know many other survivors are afraid and hesitant to come forward. I am not naming anyone this is my mission, and that is why I spoke up. The remarks by the Opposition Leader are his opinion. Issues against the government will always be taken upjust as the media also raises them. If a case comes up against the government, everyone will take it up. That is how democracy works."

Earlier today, Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V.D. Satheesan responded to the misconduct allegations made by writer Honey Bhaskaran against Congress MLA and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil.

Satheesan assured a thorough investigation by the Congress party, emphasising that no leniency will be shown if the allegations are found to be serious.

"The Party will look into the allegations. We will check the gravity of the allegations. If it is very serious, we will take necessary action. There is a procedure; he will get an opportunity to present his side. Then only will we make a decision. We will make a decision immediately, there won't be any delay. There are no complaints before the party. If someone is making any allegation, we will look into it. We will take it very seriously, we will take proper action, there will be no mercy," he said.

On Wednesday, Rini alleged that she had an unpleasant experience with a young politician. She claimed that the politician had sent her obscene messages and invited her to a hotel room. However, she did not disclose the leader's name.

Later, Honey Bhaskaran in her Facebook post, alleged that Congress MLA Rahul messaged her on her social media account. She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.

