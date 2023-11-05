"My first 100 crore film": Rohit Shetty celebrates 13 years of 'Golmaal 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrated 13 years of the "first Rs 100 crore' comedy-drama 'Golmaal 3' starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade.

Taking to Instagram story, Rohit shared the film's poster and wrote, "My first 100 crore film."

In this third instalment, Rohit Shetty experimenting with retro meets new generation.

In Goa, Pritam (Mithun Chakraborty) meets his love Geeta (Ratna Pathak Shah) after many years. They decide to marry, but the conflict between their children causes difficulty in their marriage.

Helmed by Shetty, the movie was released on November 5, 2010.

Today, on the 2nd anniversary of the action thriller film 'Sooryavanshi' Rohit shared the first look of actor Akshay Kumar from the film 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a post which he captioned, "In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is..Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins the battle with Singham. #SinghamAgain."

In the first look, Akshay could be seen jumping off a helicopter while holding guns.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen donning all black outfits.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

