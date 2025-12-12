"My first reaction was a sense of relief": Zubin Garg's uncle after SIT files chargesheet in singer's death case

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 : Late singer Zubin Garg's uncle Manoj Borthakur felt "a sense of relief" after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police filed a 12,000-page chargesheet on Friday regarding the investigation of the singer's demise.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Borathakur shared his initial reaction after the chargesheet was filed following an SIT investigation.

"My first reaction was a sense of relief. At least a part of the investigation has been completed. Yet, there is a long way to go. Chargesheet has been filed, and the investigation agency has gathered enough documents to prove the allegations in the court of law. Final verdict will be given by the court," said Manoj Borthakur.

Borthakur believes that the court will deliver justice to Zubeen Garg and his millions of fans in Assam.

"We believe that the investigation agency hasn't done anything which can go against their allegations, and they have done hard work. So, we believe that justice will be done to Zubeen Garg, the bereaved family and millions of fans of Zubeen in Assam and elsewhere," said Borthakur.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet was submitted by a team of SIT led by Rosie Kalita. In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta toldthat the main chargesheet is around 2500 pages, and including other documents, the volume of the chargesheet is around 12,000 pages.

"Section 103 of BNS has charged against four accused persons - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS charges against Siddharth Sharma, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 308(2), 318(4), 238 of BNS charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS against Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS against Amritprava Mahanta. On the other hand, Section 105 of BNS charges against Sandipan Garg, Section 61(2), 316(5) charges against each Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

The SIT team submitted various documents, technical and electronic evidence, along with the chargesheet.

The SIT team had recorded statements from around 300 people during its investigation. On October 21, the SIT team, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, met Singapore authorities regarding the case.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals.

During the probe, the SIT arrested seven people, including the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta; Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma; his cousin, Sandipan Garg; bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta; and Zubeen's PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. All the accused are currently in jail.

