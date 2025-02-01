My first venture into the world of sports has been transformative, says Samantha

Chennai, Feb 1 Disclosing that she had always avoided sports because she hated losing, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has now testified to the transformative power of sport, saying it had taught her so much.

The actress, who recently became the owner of the Chennai Super Champs, a pickleball team that competed in the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL) competition, took to Instagram to share her life changing experience.

She wrote, “My first venture into the world of sports — pickleball, of all things — has been so transformative! I came into it with a lifetime of hesitation, ‘cos I had always avoided sports because I hate losing.”

The actress then added, “But something about the qualities of athletes and the spirit of sportsmanship have always intrigued me. So when the opportunity came to own the @chennaisuperchamps, I dove right in. And I’m so glad I did.”

“The excitement, the growth, the realisation that in sports it’s all about learning, evolving beyond wins and losses, and pushing beyond limits... has taught me so much,” Samantha admitted and went on to heap praises on her team.

“Our team gave everything, showing relentless spirit, especially with challenges stacked against us and our top player not being able to join us. Their grit and resilience has given me a fresh perspective. And I couldn’t have asked for better teammates than Raj and Himank on this rollercoaster journey.b This is just the beginning!!,” she wrote.

The actress also had a word of appreciation for the organisers of the league. She wrote, “Truly amazed at how well the league was put together. It was spectacular! Kudos @worldpickleballofficial @gaurav.natekar @aratiponnappa.”

