"My fuse is very short": Elton John on his short-tempered nature

Washington [US], December 12 : Singer-songwriter and pianist Elton John talked about his short-tempered nature and shared how his husband David Furnish always stays by his side through all the challenging times, reported People.

"David can tell you that my fuse is very short, and the worst thing about my temper is that David is very rational about things, and he'll explain," said John, adding, "And I'll get even madder about it."

Meanwhile, Furnish, who met John in 1993, said John was "very, very shut down in terms of accepting love" when he first met him.

"No one had ever asked him to do personal things like go for a walk together, those kinds of joyful things," said Furnish. Although John has become calmer over the years still he gets agitated several times.

"I will flare up if I'm tired, if I'm exhausted, if I'm overwhelmed," said the singer. "I don't like having that temperament, but it's all usually done and dusted within five or 10 minutes."

He added that he became more impatient while writing the song if he is unable to write the song in an hour or so. "I know people think, 'Oh, God, he doesn't work that hard,'" the "I'm Still Standing" performer said. "But it's really effortless. If I get a lyric and I look at it, the song comes straight out."

In 2021, John shared that he was working on his temper, but it is still withing him and can "explode at any moment."

"I've been trying to work on that for a long time and I've got a wonderful husband who knows how to get me out of that stuff," he said during an interview. "I think it's an artistic thing artists can be so self-destructive sometimes, for no reason. I can have a day when everything in my whole life is going so well, and I get up and I feel like the world is against me. Why, I do not know."

By going to therapy, he realised that it was all because of his strained relationship with his parents and he knew he didn't want to be that kind of father, reported People.

"The self-loathing, not having any self-esteem, that all comes from when I was a kid," he recalled.

"I was always afraid of my parents, and I didn't want my children to be afraid of me," John added of his sons Elijah, 11, and Zachary, 13. "They're going to feel embraced and loved every second of the day; they're not going to be beaten and have those scars for the rest of their lives. I thought I was too late to have children but actually they came at the right time in my life, and that's taught me so much, " as per People.

