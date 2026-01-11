My Goal Is To Take On Stronger, More Meaningful Roles: Harleen Reikhi on 2026

Harleen Reikhi, who has been part of shows like Kamdhenu Gaumata and Binddii, among others, is looking forward to a successful 2026. She said, "As 2026 begins, my goal is to take on stronger, more meaningful roles, especially more parallel and lead roles. I want to keep moving forward creatively." "I keep my fingers crossed because with Mahadev’s blessings and the support of the universe, success always finds its way when the intention and hard work are honest," she added.

For her, success is the most important. She said, "I have always believed that success is defined by the work you do as an actor—how honest you are to your craft and how inspiring your role is. It’s not just about outside attention or fame, but about what you are doing and why you are doing it." "Of course, money and fame matter to everyone, but success, for me, comes first," she added.

Harleen stressed that health should be a priority too. She said, "In the rush of work and life, we sometimes neglect our fitness and routine, but I truly believe that health is real wealth." "If your health is good, you can work longer, perform better, and enjoy what you do. Success means nothing if your health is not taken care of," she added.

While talking about priorities and moving forward, she also shared a message for her younger self and said, "I would tell my younger self to keep going and never give up. I salute my younger self because she tolerated so much and stayed strong through adverse situations—both personal and professional."

"If she had given up at any point, I wouldn’t be where I am today. By God’s will, she stayed strong, and today, I am proud of her. Whatever I am today is because of that strength," she added. Any advice to others? "I would say, stay consistent. If there is work, do it with full dedication. If there isn’t, keep searching. Keep trying, keep looking, because you never know how one opportunity can lead to another. Also, try not to compare your journey with others. No matter how positive you are, negativity enters when comparisons begin. Your journey starts from within—focus on that," Harleen ended.