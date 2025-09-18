My grandma has acted in a scene in 'Idli Kadai', discloses Dhanush

Chennai, Sep 18 Stating that his upcoming film 'Idli Kadai' was a project he considered personal, actor and director Dhanush has disclosed that for the first time, his grandmother had acted in his film.

The actor, who participated in the audio launch event of the film that was held recently, disclosed,"This ('Idli Kadai') is a personal film for me. My grandma (Mom's mom) has acted in a scene in this film."

The actor also spoke at length about the message the film would look to deliver.

The film will look to stress on the need to stay connected to one's roots, he informed.

"What is your identity? Studying well, getting a good degree and getting a good job will give you a good position in society. However, our identity lies in our ancestral roots. The lives our father, grandfather, great grandfathers and ancestors led shouldn't just dissipate in the air. It should continue to remain in the form of a memory in the minds of the next generations to come. The breath of our ancestors along with the diety of our soil is what we worship as our ancestral diety. Please go along with your family and offer prayers at the temples of your ancestral deities. We shouldn't forget certain important things," the actor explained.

He further went on to add, "Just like how a bird, which goes in search of food, returns correctly back to its nest, we too, irrespective of which direction we go in search of a livelihood, shouldn't forget the way we came and the life we lived. This is the point that Idli Kadai makes."

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they have now postponed the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

Shalini Pandey too plays a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idli Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

