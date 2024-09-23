"My hard work has paid off": Pratibha Ranta on 'Laapataa Ladies' competing at Oscars as India's entry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : 2024 will always remain special for actor Pratibha Ranta as she got opportunities to showcase her talent with this year's two diverse projects 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Notably, on Monday, her skills got wider recognition after the Film Federation of India announced 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official entry for Oscars 2025.

Brimming with excitement, Pratibha spoke withand expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

"I love this feeling...we were not expecting it but we were definitely hoping for something of that sort to happen. Today it finally happened. So, we are quite happy. In a day or two, I will meet Kiran (Kiran Rao) ma'am and Aamir sir (Aamir Khan). I will meet the entire team soon. I just want to say that I am grateful...Can't describe this feeling in words," she said.

"It actually feels like all my hard work has paid off right now. You achieve one goal, then you tend to broaden your vision and you're able to set more goals. I think that is happening to me right now. I'm able to see a spectrum beyond what I had ever imagined for myself," Pratibha highlighted.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It also starred Sparsh, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

'Laapataa Ladies' takes viewers back to rural India in 2001. Its narrative revolves around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey. The journey filled with twists and turns begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride.

Kiran also expressed her gratitude for getting a chance to make her film reach a global audience.

"I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she shared.

"The film was made on the issues, expectations and aspirations of women. When such a film becomes the country's official entry to the Oscars then it is very encouraging. I think with this it feels like we are going in the direction of finding solutions to many problems faced by women. People have appreciated the introduction of new faces and talents in this film. It took us 4-5 years to make this film, I want to thank the whole team of the film... Oscars ka raasta lamba aur kathin hota hai par hum apni taraf se puri koshish karenge (The journey to Oscars is not going to be easy but we will give it all)," Kiran emphasised.

