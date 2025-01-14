My heart is filled with gratitude, says Ram Charan

Chennai, Jan 14 Actor Ram Charan, whose much-awaited political action drama ‘Game Changer’ released on January 10 this year, has said that his heart is filled with gratitude.

In a statement addressed to fans, audiences and the media on the occasion of Makara Sankranthi, Ram Charan said, “This Sankranthi, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into ‘Game Changer’ truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success.”

Thanking the media for their kind reviews, the actor further said, “Your unwavering love and support means the world to me. A special thanks to the media for your encouragement and kind reviews, which played a vital role in this milestone.”

The actor said that ‘Game Changer’ would always have a special place in his heart.”

Ram Charan’s work in the film has come in for appreciation from various quarters. In fact, seeing the actor receive so much appreciation made his dad Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi proud. Chiranjeevi put out a post on X, acknowledging the recognition his son was getting for his work in the film.

Chiranjeevi said, “Delighted to see lots of appreciation for @AlwaysRamCharan who excels as Appanna ,the righteous ideologue & Ram Nandan, the determined IAS officer out to cleanse the system. Hearty Congrats to @iam_SJSuryah @advani_kiara @yoursanjali, Producer #DilRaju @SVC_Official , above all Director @shankarshanmugh and the entire cast & crew for a topical and purposeful political drama. #GameChanger ! “

‘Game Changer’ was a political action drama which featured Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and Anjali in the lead. The film also featured a number of talented actors including Samuthirakani, S JSurya, Srikanth and Sunil among others. Directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Adityaram, under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, the film had music composed by Thaman S.

