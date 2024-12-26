"My heart is full": Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share a glimpse of daughter Dua's first Christmas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : In a heartwarming moment, Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrated a truly special Christmas this year, marking their first festive season with their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Born in September 2024, Dua has already brought immense joy to the couple's lives, and this Christmas was an extra special occasion for the new parents.

On December 25, 2024, Deepika took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into their family celebration.

The post featured a close-up of their Christmas tree adorned with three beautifully personalized baubles, each engraved with the names of the family members: Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua.

Deepika captioned the post with an emotional note: "(evil eye and red heart emojis) My heart is full (evil eye and red heart emojis)."

Earlier this week, the couple also shared a special moment with the paparazzi, officially introducing their daughter to the world.

For months, the media had been eager to see the little one, but Deepika and Ranveer had kept her images private, preferring to share them when the time felt right.

They graciously invited photographers to their home, with the request that no pictures be taken during the meeting, as they wished to protect their daughter's privacy for now.

Deepika and Ranveer had previously revealed their daughter's name, Dua Padukone Singh, during the Diwali celebrations.

The couple shared the meaning of her name, explaining: "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

This announcement brought overwhelming joy to their fans, who had been eagerly awaiting the news.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, with an emotional social media post expressing their excitement and deep sense of gratitude as they began their journey into parenthood.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer recently reunited on-screen for Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated 'Singham Again', where Deepika portrays the powerful Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

Ranveer reprises his role as the charismatic cop from Simmba (2018).

Ranveer also has exciting upcoming projects, including Aditya Dhar's action film and Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

