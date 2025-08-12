"My heart is full": Nick Jonas opens up about MetLife show, wife Priyanka says "so proud"

Los Angeles [US], August 12 : The Jonas Brothers made a return to their roots with a massive show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where they kicked off their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. On Sunday night, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas performed for a "sold-out crowd of 52,000 people," a moment Nick later called "a dream come true."

On Tuesday, Nick shared a heartfelt post on Instagram along with photos and videos from the concert. In the note, he reflected on the personal meaning of performing in his hometown and said it would take him "a few days, maybe weeks" to fully process the night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNOlBJHxFK5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Can't put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true. Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we've been on over these past 20 years. My heart is full," read Nick's Instagram post.

"It's going to probably take me a few days, maybe weeks, to fully unpack what happened on August 10, 2025, but I'll tell you one thing for sure, I can't wait to get back on stage tomorrow night in Bristow and continue this celebration of life, family and music," he added.

Nick's wife and actor Priyanka Chopra reacted to his post with an adorable message in the comments, writing, "So proud," along with clapping emojis.

The night featured high-energy sets from several guest performers. Demi Lovato joined the Jonas Brothers on stage, entertaining fans with her powerful vocals. The evening also saw performances from the All-American Rejects, Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Marshmello, and Dean Lewis, with the Rejects opening the show with hits like Dirty Little Secret and Gives You Hell.

