"My heart is full of love, gratitude," Vidya Balan on audience's response to 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Actor Vidya Balan is currently enjoying success with her latest film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'.

On receiving praise from the audience over her role in the film, Vidya on Sunday took to Instagram and expressed gratitude.

"I am really excited by all the love we have been receiving for 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. Thank you so much. My heart is full of love, joy gratitude and smiles. Please spread the word..please come and watch the film," she said in a video.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' was released on April 19.

The movie, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, explores the intricacies of modern relationships.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the 'Parineeta' actress spoke about the importance of open communication in relationships.

"I believe every couple has their own unique mantra, but in my opinion, if we openly communicate with each other about everything, it can be very helpful," the actress said.

Discussing her relationship with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan shared, "Siddharth and I discuss everything, if someone feels bad or gets angry, or if there's love, we express it honestly to each other, which is very important. Sharing everything is crucial for a couple. And spending a lot of time together, especially enjoying biryani together, is very important."

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, following a few years of courtship.

