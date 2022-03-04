'My heart is heavy': Bonnie Raitt refers to Russia-Ukraine crisis in speech at music event

Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt, who was honoured with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event held on March 2, spoke about Russia-Ukraine crisis during the show.

As per Billboard, after delivering a quiet acoustic performance of the John Prine-penned 'Angel From Montgomery' alongside Jackson Browne on bass, the 10-time Grammy winner made a special dedication.

"That's for the women of Ukraine," she said.

Later on in the event, during her acceptance speech for the Icon Award, the singer-songwriter and activist began by expressing her delight at being part of the event. "I'm so proud to be part of this celebration of bada- women around the world," she declared.

She went on to give shoutouts to various women who have inspired her, including Joan Baez, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda and many others, according to Billboard.

"Let us keep fighting keep to bring more equity and opportunity to women in all aspects of our industry and society at large," she noted, adding, "and lastly I want to thank my mom and dad for inspiring my love of music and standing up for what's right."

"My heart is heavy for the people of Ukraine, and I know the Russian people are not in agreement -- so many of them -- with what's being done," she said.

"I pray for all the people who are working hard for peace, including the man who started the war. May he have a transformation. I can't think of a better tribute to thank you than heading back out on the road soon doing what I love, with a new album, and finally over this pandemic. Stay safe everybody. ... Here's to the people of Ukraine. Here's to all of you for celebrating women in music."

The event's honorees included Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; H.E.R., who received the Impact Award; Saweetie, who was honoured with the Game Changer Award, and others. The show, which was hosted by 2008 Woman of the Year Ciara, streamed live on Twitter.

There are heightened tensions amid Russia's military action against Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor