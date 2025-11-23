" My heart is so full "Rakul Preet Singh Shares A Heartfelt Gratitude Note After The Resounding Success Of De De Pyaar De 2

Rakul Preet Singh has been receiving an overwhelming wave of love for her sparkling presence as Ayesha in De De Pyaar De 2. The film turned into a banging success with audiences instantly gravitating toward her magnetic screen energy. Ayesha emerged as a franchise favourite while Rakul delivered one of her most confident performances with a rare mix of charm, attitude, strong screen command plus unmatched hotness. She held her ground beside respected performers Ajay Devgn plus R Madhavan while creating effortless chemistry with Meezan Jafri as well. This quality set her apart from most contemporary actresses as she showcased a distinctive ability to pull viewers into every frame.

Rakul shared a heartfelt note on social media with new images. Her caption read "My heart is so full. The love plus appreciation you have shown Ayesha means the world to me. She is, and always will be, one of the most loved and special characters. Seeing your messages has been incredibly touching. I may not be able to reply to everyone, but please know that I'm reading everything and I'm truly, deeply grateful.

And this would not have been possible without the most amazing team to work with! 😍@ajaydevgn sir and @actormaddy sir for being such giving actors and giving me the space to shine ❤️ @gautamikapoor for being super awesome. @meezaanj @jaavedjaaferi @ishidutta @tarun.j.85 @luv_films @tseriesfilms @tseries.official thank you to the entire team and last but not least, #LuvRanjan and @anshul3112 for believing that I could pull off Ayesha. All this praise truly belongs to the entire team." With the success of De De Pyaar De 2 setting the perfect momentum for her next phase Rakul is now gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh with Ayushmann Khurrana Sara Ali Khan Wamiqa Gabbi. She steps ahead with renewed confidence as audiences eagerly await her next chapter.