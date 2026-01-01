"My heart is so full seeing you so happy": Kriti pens emotional note for sister Nupur, shares adorable pics from her little one's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Kriti Sanon's recent post on social media is dedicated to her younger sister Nupur Sanon, who recently tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti penned a beautiful note for her "Jaan", saying she her "heart is so full" seeing Nupur "so happy."

"Words can never be enough to explain what I'm feeling.. still hasn't sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I've ever seen My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.. ."

She also extended her best wishes to Stebin, calling him her "brother."

"@stebinben you've been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I've gained a brother and a friend for life who's always gonna be there for me. Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories," Kriti added.

"Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. She is my JAAN and I know she's yours too.. for life!

I'm never really "Giving her away", so Welcome to the Sanon family P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you're gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter , but I'm happy you'll be spreading joy in 2 houses now.. Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back," she beamed with happiness.

Kriti also shared a couple of pictures from Nupur and Stebin's wedding festivities. One that truly stole our attention was close up of Kriti's mehendi. With her mehendi, Kriti gave a beautiful tribute to sisterhood.

A closer look reveals a beautifully crafted mehendi featuring a childhood picture of Kriti and Nupur woven into the design.

Notably, Kriti made a powerful statement at the wedding by lifting the phoolon ki chadar, which is usually carried by a sister's brothers.

And that moment undoubtedly left Nupur emotional.

In a comment, she wrote, "Tisssssues You're my whole world Kritsu...my lifeline. The phoolon ki chaadar was super heavy and they told you in front of me that you won't be able to hold it, but you saw me that moment and you knew if there was one person who HAD to hold it, it was you. My sister, my brother, my rock, my chhoti mom, my everything And I was the happiest to see you hold it! I love her more than I love you @stebinben always know that. "

Kriti's post has garnered many likes and comments. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana sent best wishes to the entire Sanon family.

"Congratulations dear Kriti and the family...Love and Blessings," Kareena commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTfxII1iCK2/?hl=en&img_index=4

After having grand wedding festivities in Udaipur, Nupur and Stebin held a wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in the Bollywood in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was attended by Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, and Isha Malviya, among others.

