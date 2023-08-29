“My heart swells with pride”: Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty on India hosting Miss World 2023

By Aarushi Raina

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty can’t keep as India hosting Miss World 2023 this time.

Speaking to ANI, Sini Shetty said, “I am super excited. In fact, it's happening in India in my home country where I welcome 140 sisters across the world and they get to live and experience the magic of India. Not only the fact that I get to represent India but to host everyone coming across the World. To show what magic the land of India has. To represent the values, culture, food that we have, immense diversity and beauty of country India. My heart swells with pride.“

She also sent a message to the young girls who are all set to participate in the upcoming edition of Miss World.

Miss India World said, “Every girl is unique that's why they get selected as a delegate from their country and they come here. They are coming to India, so I just want to tell them that I am just a call away. If they need anything at all. They are coming to India, one of the most hospitable countries in the world and I am always there for them."

Hailing from Karnataka, the 22-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Sini Shetty's win has added another glory gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to Sini many beauties from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza have marked milestones for the state.

India will host the 71st edition of Miss World.

The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.

India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times.

