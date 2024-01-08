"My hero off screen and on screen": Vivek pens congratulatory note for father Suresh Oberoi on 'Animal' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday penned a congratulatory note for his father and actor Suresh Oberoi and the entire team of 'Animal' on the success at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a series of pictures featuring himself and his father along with a lengthy note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C11ldhLLkv6/?img_index=2

The note read, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this!"

He expressed gratitude towards the director and lauded praises on other cast members.

Vivek added, "A special thanks to @sandeepreddy.vanga for the love and respect towards my father, you are a rockstar! And of course #RanbirKapoor, slaying it as always... literally this time haha.. not only are you one of the most talented actors indian cinema has ever seen, but you are so humble , kind and one of the most amazing human beings I'm so proud to call my friend. @iambobbydeol , "Lord Bobby" is absolutely mind blowing and the cherry on the cake .. @anilskapoor sir you're a legend! and (add all other names like tripti/rashmika/tseries) together you all have woven magic on screen that leaves the audience mesmerised and wanting for more."

'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force'.

'Indian Police Force' pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of the nation.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

