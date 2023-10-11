"My idol, my hero": Abhishek Bachchan wishes father Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture with his father.

"My idol, my hero, my inspiration and my best friend! Happy 81st birthday, Pa. Love you and always got your back," he captioned it.

In the picture, the father-son duo are seen posing in stylish outfits.

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Very very happy birthday legend," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday sir Love the picture."

The father son share a very loving bond and Abhishek often shares pictures with his father on social media.

Abhishek and Amitabh have worked together in several films like 'Bunty aur Babli', 'Paa', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' and 'Sarkar Raj'.

As the 'Shehnshah' turned 81 on Wednesday, his adoring fans, like every year, gathered outside his home to catch a glimpse.

Big B began his birthday celebrations by greeting fans outside his house Jalsa at the midnight hour.

The legendary star came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans.

Big B began his career with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences in versatile roles.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Amitabh will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

