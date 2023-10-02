"My innocent son in Animal...," says Dharmendra about Bobby Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a glimpse of his son Bobby Deol from ‘Animal’s teaser and called him his “innocent son”.

In the teaser, Deol was seen shirtless with a knife and accessorised with jewellery. His appearance at the concluding part of the teaser was impactful and successful in getting the attention of the people.

While sharing the video on X, Dharmendra wrote in the caption, “My innocent son in Animal……..”

https://twitter.com/aapkadharam/status/1708741779905032373

In the first-look poster of the film, Bobby was seen with a heavy beard and blood on his face.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Bobby portrays the antagonist in 'Animal'. He embodies a character who is both fire and calm, a juxtaposition that adds depth to his portrayal.

Deol's fierce personality radiates through the new poster making him a formidable adversary for the film's protagonist.

Makers of the movie unveiled the teaser of the film on September 28.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika’s on-screen characters talking about their children. She asked if he, “thought about kids” and he replied, “I want to be a father,” to this she said, “You won’t be like your father”. He replied, “My father is the best father in the world, don’t ever go there.” He tells her to ask about anything and he will be “honest”

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor as his father is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Later, the teaser shows how he was teased by others. On one side, Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy, on the other hand, he is depicted as a fierce and rebellious character. Indeed, the teaser looked intriguing full of action, dialogue and Ranbir’s powerful expressions.

