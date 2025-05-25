"My lawyer has sent an appropriate response": Says Paresh Rawal amid the controversy around his exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared an update regarding the controversy surrounding his sudden departure from the upcoming film 'Hear Phiri 3' after director Priyadarshan confirmed his arrival earlier this year.

Last week, Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the third instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise shocked the film industry and fans.

After reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure, Rawal shared an update saying that his lawyer has sent an "appropriate response" regarding his rightful "termination and exit" from the film to the makers.

Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

While speculation initially suggested creative differences as the reason behind his decision, Paresh Rawal addressed these rumours in a public statement last week.

Taking to this X handle, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director."

His post raised even more questions among fans, many of whom took to social media to express their disbelief and seek clarity.

One user questioned if the actor wanted to avoid being typecast in the Babu Bhaiya role, while another speculated about possible issues with the production.

"Then what happened? Are the producers offering less money, or are you bored of playing the same role? Come on, Babu Bhaiyya, Hera Pheri without even one of the three main leads would be totally pointless. Please rethink," a fan asked online.

"You don't want to get trapped again in Babu Bhaiya Image...?" another user wrote.

For over 20 years, Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, lovingly called Babu Bhaiya, has become one of Indian cinema's most enduring and cherished comic roles.

The original 'Hera Pheri', directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and was followed by a successful sequel in 2006, directed by Neeraj Vora.

It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

