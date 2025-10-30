"My little Simi's not so little anymore," Akshay Kumar expresses pride as niece Simar Bhatia makes Bollywood debut with 'Ikkis'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt message for his niece, Simar Bhatia, as she made her acting debut in 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay expressed pride in Simar's big-screen debut, sharing the film's trailer on his story. "My little Simi's not so little anymore... from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! @simarbhatia18. And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success," he wrote, extending his best wishes to both Simar and her co-star Agastya Nanda.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the upcoming war drama 'Ikkis', presenting Agastya Nanda as the young, courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

'Ikkis' brings the true untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was just 21 at the time of the war. "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega!" the makers said.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the soldier's life, beginning from his days at the National Defence Academy to bringing glory to the nation with his "courage and conviction." It opens with a determined Agastya Nanda, who vows to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment.

As the trailer progresses, Agastya, as Arun Khetarpal, is seen training hard at the academy, eventually joining the forces for the Indo-Pak war.

The trailer also teases a sweet love story on the sidelines of Nanda's selection for the war. It also offers a glimpse of Arun Khetarpal's iconic tank, the 'Famagusta', which he commanded during the Indo-Pakistan war.

Actor Dharmendra is seen portraying the character of Arun Khetarpal's father, while Jaideep Ahlawat essays the character of an army officer who says, "Your son is a shining example for the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army too."

The trailer concludes with Arun Khetarpal's famous final words, "No, Sir. I will not abandon my tank. My gun is still working. I'll get these b****rds."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Ikkis' also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia.

'Ikkis' will hit theatres in December 2025.

