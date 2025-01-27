"My Lord Bobby": Sunny Deol showers birthday love on younger brother Bobby

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Bobby Deol is celebrating his 56th birthday today and the actor is being showered with love from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

As the 'Animal' actor, known for his timeless roles in 90s films, receives heartfelt birthday wishes, his elder brother and actor, Sunny Deol, has shared a special post to mark the occasion.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunny Deol posted an adorable picture of himself with Bobby.

The photo captures the two brothers hugging each other. In his caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "Happy Birthday Little Brother My Lord Bobby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFUGJx8Ja4S/?hl=en

The phrase "Lord Bobby" has been affectionately adopted by Bobby's fans on social media, and it seems Sunny has joined in to express his love playfully and lovingly.

This heartwarming post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and admiration for the Deol brothers.

One fan wrote, "Deol family love and respect button," while another commented, "Happy birthday mr. lord Bobby."

Bobby Deol, who continues to remain a prominent figure in Bollywood, recently experienced a career resurgence with his role in the 2023 film 'Animal', starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

His portrayal of a negative character in the film received praise and added a new layer to his acting range.

Additionally, Bobby was recently seen in films like 'Kanguva' and 'Daaku Maharaaj'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor