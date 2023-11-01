"My love for Karan has only gotten stronger each year": Bipasha on Karwa Chauth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, actor Bipasha Basu penned a heartfelt for her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Bipasha shared adorable pictures from her first Karwa Chauth post wedding.

"Our first Karwa Chauth post our wedding [?]Time has flown by so fast. My love and prayers for you @iamksgofficial have only gotten stronger and stronger each year [?]," Bipasha captioned the post.

She added, "You are my person , my forever, my heart , my life , my everything [?]

Monkeylove forever [?]Happy Karwa Chauth to all [?]#monkeylove."

Bipasha and Karan got married on April 30, 2016, in a star-studded wedding ceremony. The couple had often shared in interviews that it wasn't love at first sight but they bonded and fell in love only after working together.

On November 12, 2022, they became parents to a baby girl named Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha recently made heads turn with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

On the other hand, Karan will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter', which will be released in January 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor