"My most favorite person in world is my son": Malaika Arora on her child Arhaan Khan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 : No matter how much a mother praises her child, it always feels less. After all, they're a piece of their heart. That's exactly how Malaika Arora feels about her son, Arhaan Khan.

On Sunday, Malaika attended JITO Connect 2025, where she took part in an interactive Q&A session with the audience.

When an audience member asked Malaika to name her favourite icon in the industry, she said she couldn't single out just one, as she has drawn inspiration from many.

"There are so many people I've looked up to in my years. I mean, I've grown up on Malayalam films. My mom is a Malayali... So, I've grown up on a staple of Malayalam films. So, I remember, I used to really idolise them," she said.

But Malaika did reveal who her favourite person is. Of course, it's her son Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her former husband Arbaaz Khan.

" But if you ask me, my most favourite person in the world is my son. He is my most favourite," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, actor Sonu Sood attended the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Connect 2025 in Hyderabad.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a multi-stakeholder community of Jain industrialists, businessmen, and professionals who share a commitment to shaping the future of the community and society at large.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor