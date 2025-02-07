"My mother had to give up her dreams...": Angelina Jolie gets emotional reflecting on father's Oscar win

Washington [US], February 7 : At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie shared a deeply personal memory from her past, recounting a poignant moment involving her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and the Oscars.

Angelina Jolie was there to receive the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award, presented by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and engage in a conversation with critic Leonard Maltin about her impressive career spanning decades, according to People magazine.

The 49-year-old actress began by recalling the year her father, Jon Voight, won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 'Coming Home' in 1979.

At the time, Voight was separated from Bertrand, Jolie's mother, and their divorce was finalized a year later.

While Voight attended the star-studded Oscars ceremony with actress Stacey Pickren, the "other woman," Jolie's mother was at home with her two young children.

"My mom was home with two little kids," Jolie shared, adding, "My mom's dream was to be an actor. I believe my mother's mother's dream was to be an actor, which is probably why she took her to the theater in Chicago all the time."

Jolie said that Bertrand, who had given birth to Jolie at a young age, watched the ceremony from their apartment.

"She was divorced from a very famous man and she was home with her babies, watching him win an Oscar with the other woman," she said.

The actress described the lasting emotional impact of her mother's experience, noting that it was a part of their family history that stayed with her.

"It was kind of just a part of our family history," Jolie said, adding, "I remember thinking that [Bertrand] was there for me and my brother and that was the choice she made. And how she must have felt on that night always really stuck with me."

As Jolie reflected on her own Oscar win in 2000, where she took home the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Girl, Interrupted', she mentioned her mother's influence and the connection she felt to her in that moment.

"To have that moment, to get off that stage and call her and say, 'It's yours' and I gave it to her one of the best moments of my life," Jolie said, accoridng to People magazine.

She also spoke about how her mother supported her creative dreams, despite having to abandon her own aspirations.

"My mother had to give up her dreams of a creative life, but she embraced that side of mine," Jolie said, adding, "My mother would write letters to my characters 'Dear Gia,' 'Dear Lisa Rowe,' 'Dear Lara Croft' ... I try to imagine sometimes now what she would write."

At the event, Ava DuVernay presented Jolie with the Maltin Modern Master Award, honouring her work in film and her ongoing impact on the industry.

As for Jolie's current projects, 'Maria', where she stars as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, is currently streaming on Netflix.

