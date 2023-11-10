"My mother is still so involved in what I wear": Nicole Kidman

California [US], November 10 : Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman is a fashionista through and through, and it runs in her family, People reported.

During the Planet OMEGA pop-up opening on Thursday, the actor discussed how her grandmother and mother have both influenced her personal fashion sense throughout the years.

"I love fashion. I've always loved fashion," Kidman told People at the event, which was held at New York City's Chelsea Factory.

She added, "I grew up as a little girl with a grandmother who loved fashion and could sew and my mother the same. They loved beautiful clothes. They could make beautiful clothes. I watched them sew, embroider, and knit crochet. And I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that."

"And my mother is still, she's so involved in what I wear," the OMEGA ambassador, who wore a chic black off-the-shoulder Balenciaga gown, explains of her mom Janelle, 83.

When asked if her mom weighed in on the black cut-out dress she wore to the CMA Awards show this week, the Oscar winner, who posed with the train of her dress looped around her wrist, said, "I haven't heard yet. I don't know if that's a good sign!," adding "She didn't text me!"

Kidman was joined on the red carpet by her husband of 17 years, country singer Keith Urban, who complimented his wife's flamboyant look with his own swagger, wearing a black tye-die shirt with rolled-up sleeves, black trousers and massive black shoes.

Kidman is known for her daring fashion choices, and she discussed her decision to wear a small Miu Miu miniskirt and matching bralette on the cover of Vanity Fair's 2022 Hollywood Issue in July, as per People.

In a separate interview with People on Thursday, the OMEGA ambassador addressed other traditional, treasured artefacts passed down to her from her grandmother.

She said, "I think when something from generations comes to you, is very, very special. I have things from my grandmother and you hold them and when they're not in the world, you still have a piece of them and they chose you to carry that."

